‘Desperate’ Siddharth Shukla caught winking at Bigg Boss contestant as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif starts full-blown war with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Days after losing a big online poll, Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla was caught winking at Madhruima Tuli, who called him desperate even as the former’s relationship with Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif continued to face bumpy rides.

Day after facing humiliation from Madhurima after trying to flirt with her, Siddharth was once again seen wooing Madhurima. His first attempt came when he was hugging his ‘girlfriend’ Shehnaaz Gill as he winked at Madhurima.

Little later in the show, Siddharth was seen behaving awkwardly as he went to Madhurima’s bed and asked her, “Do you think you are a good girl?” Madhurima replied, “I am a bad girl.” To which Siddharth said, “If you really want to be a good girl, get yourself a bad guy.”

Siddharth’s action left Madhurima puzzled as she said, “You just said you didn’t want to see my face. Oh my God. How desperate!” This was after Siddharth walked up to Madhurima’s bed and lifted the quilt to see her face.

Thursday night’s show also saw a huge fight breaking out between Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. This was after Shehnaaz ordered Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz to do the kitchen duty. All three contestants have been punished by Bigg Boss to carry out household chores.

Paras asked Shehnaaz, “Are we your father’s servants?” Paras, who belonged to the same group as Shehnaaz’s, warned her to not touch him. He also threatened to teach her a lesson. “We have peace in the house. You have a problem? You are trying to unnecessarily create a problem.”

Mahira too repeated Paras’ line as she said, “somebody tell her (Shehnaaz) that I’m not the servant of someone’s father.”

Siddharth, who friends with both Shehnaaz and Paras, largely remained a mute spectator and refused to take a side in the fight.