Delhi Capitals register another emphatic IPL win, beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs

Delhi Capitals on Friday registered another emphatic victory in the ongoing IPL competition when they beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs.



Batting first, Delhi Capitals had posted 184-8 in 20 overs with Shimron Hetmyer playing a 24-ball 45 run knock. Marcus Stoinis was the second-highest scorer with 39 runs off 30 balls.

In response, Rajasthan Royals never looked comfortable from the start and were bowled out for 138. Rahul Tewatia was the top scorer with 38 runs off 29 deliveries. Kagiso Rabada was the star bowler once again for Delhi Capitals as he finished with three wickets for 35 runs.

Speaking after the match, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that their star all-rounder Ben Stokes will join the team tomorrow, giving a boost to the team’s chances of a revival in the competition.

He said, “Not playing good enough over the full 40 overs. We are doing some good things in patches, but unfortunately not executing well under pressure. I think we gave a few away in the end. The wicket was not as good as it has been. It was a little stoppy. We gave away 10-15 too many. Ben Stokes comes out of quarantine tomorrow, we play day after. He hasn’t had any practice. So we will need to have a chat around that.”

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that he was enjoying his captaincy as his players made his easier.

He said, “I am really happy with the way we came out after first innings. We thought this might be an under-par total but the bowlers did their job. The wicket did surprise us a little bit because we thought it would quicken up with the dew. I am really happy with the way the bowlers execute their plans. I am also really happy with the support staff who prepare us so well. We have to be consistent with out approach. That should be our mindset, and not take anything lightly.”

R Ashwin was adjudged Man Of The Match for his bowling figure of 2-22 in four overs.

With today’s victory, Delhi Capitals have now won five out of their six matches and are comfortably sitting at the top position in the points table. They have won their last three matches in a row.