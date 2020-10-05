Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs as Marcus Stoinis shines with bat; Kagiso Rabada scalps four crucial wickets

Delhi Capitals on Monday night defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs as Marcus Stoinis showcased his batting prowess. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets for Delhi Capitals.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals made 196-4 in 20 overs with Stoinis playing a 26-ball 53 knock that included two sixes and six fours. In-form Prithvi Shaw made 42 in 23 balls. Rishabh Pant too made a quickfire 37 in 25 balls.

The RCB’s reply was disastrous as they never looked comfortable in the game. Aside from skipper Virat Kohli’s 43 in 39 balls, no other batsmen were able to rise to the occasion in the face of a spirited bowling attack from the Delhi Capitals bowlers. Kagiso Rabada was in a devastating form as he picked up four wickets by conceding just 24 runs in his quota of four overs. Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each and R Ashwin got the lone wicket of Devdutt Padikkal.

With today’s win, Delhi Capitals have jumped to the top position in the points table by winning four out of their five matches played so far.

Scores in Brief:

Delhi Capitals: 196-4 (Marcus Stoinis 53 not out, Mohammed Siraj 2-34)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 137-9 (Virat Kohli 43, Kagiso Rabada 4-24)