Delhi assembly polls already rigged? Manoj Tiwari’s viral interview with poor man’s Arnab Goswami triggers huge controversy

A viral video interview of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari with a TV anchor, often dubbed as the poor man’s Arnab Goswami, has brought the integrity of the Election Commission under the scanner. In the viral video, broadcast on News18 TV channel on 27 December last year, Tiwari had accurately predicted the election date for the Delhi assembly polls, two weeks before the Election Commission of India formally announced the election schedule for the national capital.

In the video, News18 anchor Amish Devgan is heard asking Tiwari, “(Arvind) Kejriwal feels that since you could not cross 75, failed to form the government in Maharashtra, then he’s dabang (heavyweight) in Delhi.”

Tiwari replies, “Who’s dabang will soon be proven and will be known on 8 February. What are you today? You don’t have shame? Despite being in government, you went to third positions (in Lok Sabha polls). You lost your deposits.”

The anchor asks Tiwari, “You are saying 8 February. The election dates have not yet been announced.” Tiwari replies, “Arre bhai, the last assembly polls were held on 7 February. If this doesn’t take place on 8 February, then the election will take place on 14 February.”

The anchor, known for flying the flag for the BJP and facing condemnation for a low-budget Hindi version of Arnab Goswami, asks, “They are asking if the Election Commissioner himself has informed you about this.” Tiwari responds, “When did the last election take place. I want to say that some people are always seething and looking for an opportunity to react.”

Tiwari’s viral interview with the News18 anchor was broadcast on 27 December last year, but the Indian election commission announced the date for the Delhi assembly polls on 6 January 2020, almost two weeks after the original interview. This has left social media users seething prompting them to conclude that assembly elections in Delhi will be a fixed match.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mr. Manoj Tiwari has become Prophet also. He predicted Delhi’s election date without even announcement made by the Election Commission of India. It shows that how every government machinery is in BJP’s pocket and trying to help it in every possible way. @AkshayBehl14 https://t.co/emO9cC9EHm — Sunil Kumar (@SunilKumarM007) January 7, 2020

OMG Election Commission leaked the Exam paper to Manoj Tiwari on 27th dec2019, Hope they might have also given answer’s that These many EVM has been fixed so that BJP can easily pass the exam https://t.co/UnDOLL0eYz — Ravi Kumar Niboriya (@RNiboriya) January 7, 2020

HM Amit Shah and PM Modi are failing India at all fronts. Declaring the exact date of election in Delhi by its Delhi president Manoj Tiwari is a blatant misuse of constitutional agencies. Election Commission was… https://t.co/fGwPy5JWVF — Mohammad Shahanshah (@Mohd_Shahanshah) January 7, 2020

BJP should first tell the people that how come manoj tiwari knew about the exact date of Delhi election ie 8th Feb, even before today when election commission was suppose to announce the dates… exposes BJP connivance with ECI.. shame — vikram (@vikrami31) January 6, 2020

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission on 6 January, polling in Delhi will take place on 8 February with the counting of votes being scheduled for 11 February.

Watch the controversial interview here.