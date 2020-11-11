“Deeply disturbing”: Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave raises serious questions on top court’s integrity for preferential treatment to Arnab Goswami

Supreme Court Bar Association President and senior lawyer, Dushyant Dave, has raised serious questions on India’s top court’s integrity on extending preferential treatment to Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami. In a hard-hitting letter to the Supreme Court Registry, Dave has asked if the special treatment meted out to Goswami was at the behest of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

Dave asked, “Why is this selective listing taking place when system is supposedly computerised and is to work automatically? Why is It that despite the same, matters are getting circulated and that too before only few Hon’ble Benches? Why is there no foolproof system to be just and fair to all Citizens and all AORs?”

Dave’s extraordinary letter came hours after the Supreme Court listed Goswami plea challenging the Bombay High Court’s order rejecting his interim bail in the abetment to suicide case. The Supreme Court on Tuesday listed Goswami’s case to be heard by the Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee for Wednesday (today).

[What’s Abetment To Suicide Case? Read Here]

Dave reminded the top court that thousands of Indian citizens did not enjoy the treatment extended to Goswami and languished in jails for considerably long periods. He wrote. “While thousands of citizens remain in jails, languishing for long periods while their matters before the Supreme Court are not getting listed for weeks and months, it is, to say the least, deeply disturbing, how and why every time Mr. Goswami approaches the Supreme Court, his matter gets listed instantly. Is there any special Order or Direction from Honble the Chief Justice of India and the Master of the Roaster in this regard ?”

The SCBA President said that ‘such extraordinarily urgent listings of matters cannot and does not take place without specific orders from Honble the Chief Justice.’ “Or is it that as the Administrative Head you or the Registrar listing is giving special preference to Shri Goswami?” he asked.

[Also Read: From Amit Shah to Yogi Adityanath, BJP throws its weight behind Arnab Goswami after Republic TV founder’s arrest; Congress raises questions on support]

Dave reminded Secretary General of the Supreme Court how former Home Minister P Chidambaram, himself a respected Senior Advocate, ‘could not get similar speedy listing and had to spend long months in jail till finally the Hon’ble Supreme Court declared that he deserved to be bailed out.’

Goswami has been in judicial custody since 4 November in the abetment to suicide case. He was later shifted to Navi Mumbai’s Taloja Jail. The CJM court of Alibaug had also allowed the police to interrogate the Republic TV founder for three hours every day inside the jail.

The Maharashtra government had decided to launch a CID probe in the abetment to suicide case against the Republic TV founder. This was confirmed by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in May this year. His announcement on a CID probe had come days after his cabinet colleague Satej (Bunty) D.Patil promised that justice will prevail in the 2018 case against Goswami for alleged role in the abetment to suicide case.