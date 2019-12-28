‘Deeply disturbed’ Saumya Tandon from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain reacts in shock on actor Kushal Punjabi’s death

Popular TV actress Saumya Tandon has reacted with shock on the detah of actor Kushal Punjabi on Friday. Reacting to the news of his death, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame actress said that she was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the news of Kushal’s death adding that she desperately prayed that this was a rumour.

Saumya wrote on Twitter, “Still wishing this is a rumour Kushal Punjabi, I know you as fittest and happiest of all, the winner of the show I hosted. Deeply disturbed. Hope you are at peace wherever your are. RIP KushalPunjabi and May god give strength to the family.”

The 37-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai house on Friday. The police had also found a suicide note from his house. The news of Kushal’s death left the entertainment industry in shock. TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Gurmeet Chaudhary wrote, “Grieved at the sudden demise Of kushal punjabi. Known him for so long. A true motivator. I used to see his workout motivation!! What is in peoples mind you never know. Shocked. #dancingdaddy always smiling and fit guy committing suicide is unheard of.”

Another former Bigg Boss contestant, Karanvir Bohra, wrote, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast.”

Kushal had also acted in films such as Lakshya, Kaal, Sssshhh. He rose to fame by winning the Indian version of Wipeout and winning the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. The show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Saumya Tandon in 2011.