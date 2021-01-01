Deepika Padukone’s New Year shocker for fans, deletes all Instagram, Twitter posts days after being hounded by Arnab Goswami’s colleagues

In a New Year shocker for fans, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has deleted all her posts on Instagram and Twitter. This came days after the popular actor faced intense grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau. She was hounded by TV channels, particularly those working for Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV.

Deepika has 52.5 million followers on Instagram, while the number of her Twitter followers stands at 27.7 million followers.

The reason behind Deepika’s action is not known yet. While some speculated that Deepika’s account had been hacked, some reports claimed that this was not the case and the decision to delete the posts was deliberate. There were some, who felt that the action may have been a ‘promotion strategy.

One wrote on Twitter, ” I think it’s promotion strategy.” Another user commented, “To get attention- Normal people: *removes whatsapp dps* Deepika Padukone: *deletes/archives Instagram posts and tweets.”

Deepika is reportedly holidaying in Ranthambore with her husband Ranveer Singh. The actor was in the news last year when the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned her for questioning in the drugs racket case.