Deepika Padukone bluntly disagrees with Farah Khan’s criticism targeting Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani on posting workout videos during lockdown

Actress Deepika Padukone has bluntly reacted to choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan’s comments expressing her displeasure on Bollywood celebrities posting their workout videos on social media during the ongoing lockdown. Although Deepika did not name Farah directly, she made it abundantly clear that she was referring to Farah.

Speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand during the hangout session, Deepika said that exercising during the lockdown kept both her and her husband Ranveer going. She also opened up about how she was using her free time during the lockdown period.

She said, “I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up. But, to be honest, putting up exercise videos or rather exercising not really exercise videos, I think it’s more about how you feel. It’s not about how you look but it really keeps Ranveer me going. Exercising really gets us through the day.”

Farah Khan had recently launched an extraordinary attack on top Bollywood actresses such as Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez for posting their workout videos online. Farah, who faced police complaints with Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show and actress Raveena Tandon, had taken to Instagram to launch a tirade by even threatening to unfollow these actresses if they did not stop posting their workout videos. She had found plenty of support for her stunning outrage from friend Anam Mirza and Raveena Tandon applauding her for taking a public stand.

Bollywood actresses have been forced to live in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve been sharing photos and videos to update their fans about their daily routine at home. Deepika had taken to Instagram to accuse Katrina Kaif of plagiarism as the Padmaavat actress said that the latter had stolen her idea. Her stunning allegations ( made in good humour) came as she shared a video of Katrina doing the dishes after being forced to live in self-isolation. Her ‘accusation’ had drawn an instant response from Katrina Kaif. Their camaraderie conclusively proved that they had mended fences since Katrina was widely believed to be the reason for Deepika’s split with Ranbir Kapoor many years ago.