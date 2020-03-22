Declared Bigg Boss winner by Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla stuns fans by deleting tweet on music video with Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif

By
JKR Staff
-
0

It’s been more than a month since Sidharth Shukla was declared Bigg Boss winner by Salman Khan, but the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has continued to cause a social media storm. In the latest development, Sidharth’s decision to delete his social media post with more than 23,000 retweets has caused a new frenzy on the microblogging site.

Sidharth Shukla

This was after Sidharth tweeted, “Look into my eyes, what do you see? Revealing the answer in my next tweet! Do follow this thread!” Sidharth had posted the tweet to plug his upcoming music video Bhula Dunga featuring his friend Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.

However, Sidharth stunned his fans by deleting his social media post only to share it again by adding ‘TOMORROW’ in the original message. He wrote, “Look into my eyes, what do you see? Revealing the answer in my next tweet TOMORROW! Do follow this thread!”

As expected, fans went into frenzy with many terming it an act of bravery.

Sidharth is likely to shoot a music video with Shehnaaz. This was announced by singer Darshan Raval, who took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote, “Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye.”

While Sidharth has acted in several TV series including Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, Shehnaaz has appeared in many Punjabi music videos.

"
"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here