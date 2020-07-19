“Dear Shefali Vaidya, just letting you know, we help snakes too”: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals brutally exposes hatemonger endorsed by Amitabh Bachchan for promoting Islamophobia

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, popularly known as PETA, on Saturday brutally exposed a known hatemonger, endorsed by Amitabh Bachchan, for promoting Islamophobia ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha. This was after Goa-based Shefali Vaidya sought to draw the attention of PETA while urging her followers to respect animals by not slaughtering goats this Eid-al-Adha, also known as Baqra Eid.

Vaidya, a known hatemonger, wrote on Twitter, “‘This Eid-Al-Adha, sacrifice your ego, not innocent animals’. Said NO celeb animal rights activist EVER!” The hatemonger also tagged PETA India and its senior executive Sachin Bangera.

However, what followed next must have truly shocked the hatemonger as PETA India replied, “I am vegetarian”–things @ShefVaidya never says, because she is a meat-eater: https://twitter.com/ShefVaidya/status/1235534874506752001. Change starts at home. Go vegan Shefali, live by example, and join us urging Konkanis, Muslims, and people of all other backgrounds to go vegan.” Peta India wrote this while quoted a tweet posted by Vaidya in March this year when she wrote, “I am a KonkaNi. I eat fish and chicken.”

PETA India did not stop her. Its next tweet targeting the known hatemonger read, “Exposed: ur obsession w/ Eid isn’t 4 respect 4 animals. Konkani and so won’t stop eating chickens/fish, but expects Muslims to stop eating goats? Pathetic. Join us in asking EVERYBODY to go vegan. Start w yourself. How goats & chickens/fish u eat suffer.”

Another tweet by PETA targeting Shefali read, “Dear @ShefVaidya, just letting you know, we help snakes too. https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZD0-SVMWFbI They are not belts, bags, and shoes. They are living beings, just like you wear vegan.”

Vaidya is known for promoting hatred against Muslims using fake news. Not too long ago, the Goa-based Islamophobe was left red-faced after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Sumit Kumar Singh and Daya Ram for stealing computer hardware of indigenous aircraft carrier. However, Vaidya had gone to town claiming that the two arrested were Muslims.

In June 2018, Vaidya had written a Facebook post confessing to eating mutton even though she becomes an ‘ardent lover’ of goat every year during the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha.

In 2018, Amitabh Bachchan had endorsed Vaidya’s controversial views on Goa Inquisition and how Hindus were allegedly persecuted by the erstwhile Portuguese rulers of the western coastal state.