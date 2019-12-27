Indian Idol judge and Bollywood singer, Neha Kakkar, has heavily trended on the internet in recent weeks. Her comments and emotional breakdown while judging Sony TV’s singing reality show, Indian Idol, have often become trending topics on the internet. Not many knew that the popular singer has also amassed a sizeable fan-base on the video-sharing platform TikTok. Now, Neha has informed her fans that she has left even popular comedian Kapil Sharma behind in the vote for the most favourite celebrity of 2019.

Neha took to Instagram to write, “Thank you guys for showing me so much love on #TikTokIndia and Ofcource Thank Youuu @indiatiktok ❤️🙏🏼 .

Also got #Highest Votes In The #MostFavouriteCelebrity Catogory.” Neha also shared the screenshot of the votes secured by different celebrities on TikTok. While she had polled 2,87,076 votes, Kapil Sharma was third 1,07,280 votes. Jacqueline Fernandez was sitting at a distant second position with 1,36,220 votes. Clearly, there was no competition between Neha and the rest of the Indian celebrities.

Neha recently announced that her music video Puchda Hi Nahin had clocked 30 million page views on YouTube. She had written on Instagram, “Thank youuuu @awez_darbar and the team for such a wonderful surprise!!!!”

Neha recently told her fans that she planned to travel to London on a holiday for at least one month after the current season of Indian Idol comes to an end. Neha had written, “Will go for a month-long holiday as soon as Indian Idol 11 Ends! Mostly London. This will be my very first holiday that lasts for more than 5 days. Max 4 or 5 days se zyada kabhi break hi nahi liya since I’m famous. And Waise bhi I’ve hardly taken any holidays in life coz Pehle Paisa Nahi tha aur ab time nahi hai.”

Neha has often spoken about her struggle during her growing up period and how she sang at religious events to earn her livelihood. She’s is currently judging the Indian Idol show on Sony TV. Last week, she was seen in tears after Kapil Sharma sent a video message recalling Bharti Singh’s struggle and how she single-handedly supported her family before becoming a household name.

Neha is likely to make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.