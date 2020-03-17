Days after Sunny Hindustani’s revelation, Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar says her crush was Honey Singh and not Aditya Narayan

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar on Monday revealed that her crush was not Aditya Narayan but rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. She made the revelation in a post to greet the famous rapper on his birthday. She also went on to pronounce her ‘love’ for Honey Singh.

Neha wrote, “Happy Birthday Yo Yo Honey Singh!!!! @yyhsofficial ❤️🙌🏼 I love you, I hate you also when you don’t do things right, I become your critic also at times and I also praise you the most, You were My Crush before I started working with you and now we’re Family and I feel the happiest when I see you with @sheenz_t 😍😇 @tonykakkar Bhai and I always believe that no one can reach where you are and you were 🙌🏼 Huge respect!!!!”

Neha signed off her adorable message writing, “Your Biggest Fan.”

Honey Singh wasted no time in replying as he wrote, “Luv you.”

Neha and Honey have collaborated to create several chartbusters such as Aao Raja, Makhna, Manali Trance and Gal Ban Gayi among others.

Neha’s reported romance with Aditya Narayan had dominated social media conversations until the Indian Idol show came to an end. Neha had to take to Instagram to officially deny reports of her wedding with Aditya Narayan.

Days later, Indian Idol had revealedwinner Sunny Hindustani how Neha had turned down Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposal on the Sony TV singing reality show. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Sunny had said, “We were very excited (about Neha’s rumoured wedding with Aditya). We had even bought clothes (for the wedding). We had even taken out a baraat (wedding procession) without knowing whether they will get married or the girl will accept the proposal or not. Finally, Neha di did not accept (the wedding proposal) and their wedding did not take place.”

Neha Kakkar is popular for singing Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Manali Trance and Dilbar Redux. She will soon be seen singing for a music video featuring Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez.