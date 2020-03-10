Days after Sunny Hindustani revealed why Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar rejected marriage proposal, Aditya Narayan announces departure from TV

Days after Sunny Hindustani revealed why Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar had rejected his marriage proposal, the singing reality show’s host Aditya Narayan has announced a break from his TV commitments. Aditya, who’s the son of legendary Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, has taken to social media to announce that he intended to disappear from TV shows but it was not his ‘permanent departure.’

Aditya listed the top 10 reality shows that he’s been a part of in the last three years. They included Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil’ Champs, Entertainment Ki Raat, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Kitchen Champion, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Liv Shout Out and Indian Idol 2019.

He wrote, “More than 350 episodes of content. That’s roughly 3500 hours. If you sleep for 8 hours a day and watch me for the remaining 16, you can watch me non stop for more than 6 months. More than 100 live shows all over India & the world with my band, The A Team.”

He continued, “My life’s purpose has always been to make music. As much as I love TV, working on so many TV shows has not allowed me time to work on the level of & amount of music that I would want to. Hence, I am taking a sabbatical from Indian Television for 6 months to work on my debut album & music videos. My next 3 TV shows already signed so it’s not a permanent departure.”

Aditya said that his future projects included a debut album with A Team, music videos and songs for Bollywood films and three TV shows.

Aditya’s on-screen romance with Neha Kakkar had dominated social media conversations. There were rumours that the two will get married, but, as revealed by this year’s winner Sunny Hindustani, Neha had rejected Aditya’s marriage proposals.

On the work front, Adsitya has sung Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun and Tattad Tattad for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.