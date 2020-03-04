Days after Siddharth Shukla faced roasting for gifting shorts to Shehnaaz Gill, Punjab’s Katrina Kaif brutally trolled for wearing Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s T-shirt

Days after Siddharth Shukla faced intense social media roasting for gifting his shorts to Shehnaaz Gill inside the Bigg Boss house, Punjab’s Katrina Kaif has found herself in a spot of bother as fans slammed her wearing Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s T-shirt.

Sana shared the photo in Siddharth Shukla’s T-shirt and wrote, “Hahhaha i love u all keep supporting urs sana.” No sooner did she share the photo, fans began to poke fun at her with many advising her to forget Siddharth Shukla saying that he has already made it clear that he will not marry Shehnaaz.

One wrote, “Sana, Sid (Siddharth) has said in an interview that he will not marry you. Please don’t love him anymore.” Another wrote, “You are looking like a psycho. Salman (Khan) sir had rightly said. ‘She is a psycho Sid, beware of her’.” This was in reference to the episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar when Salman had lashed out at Shehnaaz for her shenanigans and asked Siddharth to exercise caution while dealing with her.

Losing his cool at Shehnaaz, Salman had said, “She’s (Shehnaaz) not a two-year-old child. Just because a few people now know her, has she become Katrina Kaif?”

If this was not enough, one fan asked her, “Why are you defaming your parents’ name. Do something good in life.”

Last month Siddharth had faced brutal trolling after he gave his shorts to Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif as a parting gift. This development had taken place right in front of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who wasn’t visibly impressed by this gesture of Siddharth.

Shehnaaz’s friendship with Siddharth became one of the most talked-about topics during the Bigg Boss show. Siddharth Shukla later went on to win the reality show even though many felt that his announcement as the winner was pre-decided.

