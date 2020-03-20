Nita and Mukesh Ambani have increased their stakes in Reliance Industries to 75 lakh shares. This was revealed in the company’s regulatory filing. In another key development, Mukesh and Nita Ambani also brought parity among their three children, Akash, Isha and Anant, by bringing their shares to 75 lakh each. Akash is married to Shloka Mehta, while Isha has tied the knot with Anand Piramal.

Earlier, Akash and his twin sister Isha held 67.2 lakh shares each. But their shares have now been increased to 75 lkah, reported news agency PTI. The biggest gainer is the youngest of the three siblings, Anant, who only held 2 lakh shares. His shares have now been increased to 75 lakh, at par with his brother and sister.

What this means is that India’s richest businessman will for the first time hold an equal number of shares of the Reliance Industries with wife Nita and children Akash, Isha and Anant.

Although the RIL has not explained any reasons for raising the shares held by Ambani family members, the company said in its filing that the ‘proposed transfers are only amongst the existing persons belonging to promoter and promoter group.’

Ambani children were recently in the news after the Holi celebrations organised by Isha at her Rs 450 crore Worli bungalow experienced utter madness as Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta was seen being chased away by Priyanka Chopra. Her husband Akash was seen a friend inside a bathtub. In a separate video, Isha’s husband Anand Piramal and Nita Ambani’s to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant had each other drenched in colours.

The Holi celebrations hosted by Isha came in the same week when Shloka and Akash celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Prominent among those attending Isha’s Holi bash were Nita Ambani, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, her husband Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi, actor Rajkummar Rao, Jacqueline Fernandez, Diana Penty and Sonali Bendre among others.

