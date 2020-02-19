Days after sending heartfelt message to Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma posts hilarious video to tease sister and Siddharth Shukla’s friend Arti Singh

In an adorable video, Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show has teased his sister and Siddharth Shukla’s friend Arti Singh to show that she was still reeling under the hangover of the Colors TV’s controversial reality show. Krushna’s video came just days after he wished his co-star Bharti Singh in a heartfelt post for her upcoming dance reality show. Bharti was recently named in several complaints about hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community with Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan.

Sharing a cute video, Krushna wrote, “Big boss ke ghar ka asarr chuttt nahi raha (The Bigg Boss house hangover is refusing to go).. See how Arti is behaving in the house.”

The video shared by Krushna showed Arti sleeping on his shoulder. To show how his sister was still in the Bigg Boss mode, Krushna tried to wake her up by asking to have her food. However, when he failed to wake her up, he said, “Bigg Boss wants that Arti should…” Even before Krushna could complete his sentence, Arti woke up.”

Krushna told his sister, “Oye, you must become normal now. What’s wrong with you?” In response, Arti was seen hugging her brother tight while giggling endlessly.

Earlier, Krushna had posted a moving post along with a photo of himself with Arti after she was evicted from the reality show. He had written, “First meeting with my lovely sis Arti after she came out of the big boss house. U r a winner for us didn’t think u would go this far 🤗u hv earned respect and played with dignity love u.”

Arti had failed to reach the top three of this year’s Bigg Boss competition, which was marred by serious allegations of fixing and brazen biases. A former employee of Colors TV had sensationally revealed how Salman Khan announced Siddharth Shukla’s name even though he polled fewer votes than Asim Riaz.

The channel had later issued a clarification denying her charges. WWE legend John Cena too had raised questions on the legitimacy of this year’s Bigg Boss winner. Many had termed Cena’s comments as a conclusive example of how both Salman and his employer Colors TV had earned global shame for their ‘disgraceful’ behaviour.