Days after Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik teases Anam Mirza’s husband Asad, Izhaan Mirza Malik bonds with ‘khaalu’ amidst hailstorm; Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani

Days after Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik teased Anam Mirza’s husband Mohammed Asaduddin, little Izhaan Mirza Malik was seen bonding with his khaalu (aunt’s husband) amidst a hailstorm in Hyderabad. Tennis star Sania took to Instagram to share the adorable video of her son bonding with brother-in-law Asad.

While sharing the video, Sania wrote, “Nature…Hailstorm out of nowhere.” The video showed Sania holding little Izhaan while Asad was seen standing next to her.

Taking advantage of the unseasonal weather and the coronavirus scare, the Mirzas gathered at their family house in Hyderabad. In the clip, which seems to be filmed by khaala Anam, Sania can be seen doting over her son Izhaan pointing to the hail outside in the garden. Khaalu Asad is seen with a bowl of what appears to be berries also enjoying the hail by standing in the balcony. Sania’s father can be seen seated on a sofa in the background.

Sania asks her son, “What’s happening baby?” A voice, seemingly that of Anam, is heard saying, “Say hi to Asad khaalu.”

Izhaan, who has his own Instagram account, was recently seen travelling business class as his mother shared his adorable photo while fast asleep. His caption read, “Gosh I am tired from all the travel ✈️ !! No more travel for a while I guess 🤷🏽‍♂️ stay safe and healthy.”

Sania also shared a cute video of her son as she taught her the importance of using hand sanitiser amidst coronavirus outbreak. She wrote, “Sanitizing !! It’s the need of the hour .. even @izhaan.mirzamalik has it down 👋🏽 stay safe everyone #covıd19.” Husband Shoaib commented, “MashAllah.”

Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, Anam and Asad had recently taken to their Instagram pages to indicate that they were already missing moments attached to their wedding and honeymoon. While Anam and Asad shared their personal feelings through throwback photos, Sania’s cricketer husband Shoaib Malik had decided to tease the latter with a cheeky comment.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is Azhar’s pedigree as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.