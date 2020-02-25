Days after being crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, TV actor Siddharth Shukla has revealed how no one in his family ever took him seriously and he was considered to be the dumbest member in his house. He made the revelation in his first radio interview on Monday.

DJ Akriti of Red FM told Siddharth Shukla that his mother and elder sister had informed her that Siddharth hardly spoke at home. This prompted the Bigg Boss winner to clarify, “It’s not that I am voiceless at home. They (my mother and sister) have put things sweetly to you. It’s not that I am not able to speak. It’s just no one cares to ask my opinion because I’m the youngest in the house.”

He revealed that he had been a pampered child in his house but existed as a non-entity as no one took him seriously. “Anything where it’s important or something there’s a discussion, my views don’t matter because you know I am the dumbest chap in the house.”

The revelation left his interviewer in a state of shock.

Siddharth also shared how his elder sister always came to his rescue when his friends tried to bully him as a child.

Siddharth was declared the winner of the latest edition of the Colors TV’s reality show. His fierce rival Asim Riaz was adjudged the first runners-up. Both Salman Khan and Colors TV had come under huge condemnation from fans for alleged biases. A woman claiming to be a former employee of Colors TV had alleged that Salman had announced Siddharth’s name despite the Dil Se Dil Tak actor polling fewer votes.

Colors TV had later issued an extraordinary clarification rejecting her allegations. The woman, identified as Feriha, also claimed that she had resigned from the channel.

The video of Siddharth’s latest interview has gone viral as it has already clocked more than half a million views on YouTube just hours after it was shared on the video-sharing platform.

