Days after revelation by Sunny Hindustani, Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar breaks silence on social media mocking as Aditya Narayan announces sabbatical from TV

Days after a revelation by Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani, popular singer Neha Kakkar has broken her silence on the constant mocking by social media users for her emotional breakdown on LIVE TV. Indian Idol judge Neha broke her silence even as Aditya Narayan announced his sabbatical from TV shows.

While judging the singing reality show on Sony TV, Neha was seen in tears on a regular basis. This caused a meme fest on social media with fans taking a dig at her emotional breakdown publicly.

Breaking her silence on the controversy, Neha told news agency IANS that she was a ‘very emotional’ person and she was ‘very proud of it.’ She said, “I’ve seen a lot of memes… People have put my pictures and screenshots where I am crying. So there are people who make memes… They need some data because I am visible everywhere… I do everything openly. I cry openly, I laugh openly… I am very emotional and I am very proud of it.”

Neha was recently in the news after this year’s Indian Idol Sunny Hindustani revealed how she had rejected Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposal. Days later, Aditya had announced that he was taking a break from TV for some time.

Neha, who recently revealed her posh bungalow in Rishikesh as she shared the story of her struggle, said that the public mocking did not rattle her. IANS quoted her as saying, “I feel people’s emotions in this heartless world… I understand the pain. I would like to tell people who say I cry a lot that I just don’t cry, but I also help people. It happens naturally. It comes from my heart… I just don’t want to get appreciated for the singer I am, but also for being the human being, I am. And this (emotional) is how I am going to be all my life.”

The famous Bollywood singer is popular for the songs Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Manali Trance and Dilbar Redux.

