Days after reacting to nepotism row caused by Alia Bhatt’s co-star involving Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor shares ‘scariest experience’ from London

Days after reacting to the controversy stirred by a response from Alia Bhatt’s co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi on the issue of nepotism, Sonam Kapoor has shared her ‘scariest experience’ with an Uber cab in London. Sonam, who was also in the news recently for losing her luggage while flying with British Airways, said that the experience had left her shaken.

Sonam wrote, “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

Sonam said that ‘the driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting’ adding that ‘I was shaking by the end of it.’ She wrote, “I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do.”

I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 16, 2020

Reacting to her complaint, Uber replied, “Sorry to hear about this, Sonam. Can you please send us a DM with your email address and mobile so we can look into this?”

Earlier this month, Sonam had lashed out at British Airways for misplacing her luggage the third time within a month. Her tweets triggered a wave of comments including on the issue of nepotism, which had become hugely controversial recently after Alia Bhatt’s co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi responded to Ananya Panday’s stand on the privileges availed by star children. Responding to one Twitter user, Sonam wrote, “Are you mental? . Privilege is our parents hardwork, Who worked their whole lives to give their children everything. Why do people insist on shaming their children and their parents for it. Just pray that this doesn’t happen to your kids.”

The Twitter user, who had dragged Siddhant’s comments to troll Sonam, later deleted his tweet.

Alia Bhatt’s co-star in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi, had recently set the internet on fire with his brutal response to Ananya Panday on the contentious issue of nepotism. The video of Siddhanth shutting up Ananya, quite literally, with his one-liner had gone viral on social media platforms.