Days after protests and police case against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh, comedienne accompanies The Kapil Sharma Show team to Dubai

Days after severe protests and multiple police cases against actress Raveena Tandon, choreographer-director Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh, the latter accompanied The Kapil Sharma Show team to Dubai for a night-long live performance. Also accompanying Bharti were Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Shumona Chakraborty, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar.

Krushna, Bharti and Kapil posted a series of quirky videos and photos from inside the plane and also Dubai. In one video shared by Krushna, he was seen interviewing Chandan, Kiku and Rajeev Thakur on their trip to Dubai. Krushna wrote, “In flight taking off for Dubai guys. Dubai see u tom Coca-Cola arena. Aa rahe hain hum sab.”

In a separate post, Krushna shared a group photo of the team from the airport as he wrote, “Marhaba dubai yeah so excited the whole team first time performing here 🎉just landed guys see u tom 😋love u kappu. Sumona. Bharti. Chandan. Rajiv. Bharat sir 🤗”

Not to be left behind, Kapil too shared a video of the team’s meeting inside their hotel.

The live performance by The Kapil Sharma Show team was scheduled to be held at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena on 24 January.

Recently, in a big relief to actress Raveena Tandon, choreographer-director Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that no coercive steps should be taken against them. This was after several FIRs were filed against them for hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community during a TV show.

The three artists were accused of making fun of the religiously pious word Hallelujah in a programme called Backbenchers. Bharti had also wrongly spelled Hallelujah on a blackboard.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu.