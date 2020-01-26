Days after police complaint against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh, comedienne from The Kapil Sharma Show opens up about kissing Salman Khan

Days after multiple police complaints were filed against Bharti Singh along with actress Raveena Tandon and choreographer-director Farah Khan, the popular comedienne from The Kapil Sharma Show has opened up about kissing Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Bharti said that many girls were jealous of her because she flirted with big Bollywood names including Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar while they could not even come anywhere close to these stars.

She was quoted as saying, “He (her husband) knows that I am an artist and I know my limit. I have never crossed the limit. It’s not like I am not getting any response from the front (celebrity). They all are senior to me. Be it Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, it is a lot of fun to flirt with them.”

As for kissing Salman, Bharti said, “Girls are jealous of me. They say that they crave to get a glimpse of Salman and I go about kissing him!”

Bharti had recently accompanied the team of The Kapil Sharma Show to Dubai, where they performed at the Coca Cola Arena on 24 January. She’s become an inseparable part of the Sony TV’s comedy show. Kapil, who’s believed to her childhood friend, had revealed Bharti’s struggle becoming a household name.

Kapil Sharma had sent a video message revealing Bharti’s past as a struggling artist when the latter appeared on The Indian Idol show as a guest with her husband. This had brought tears in the eyes of the show’s judges namely Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

The comedienne has recently found herself in a spot of bother after multiple police complaints were filed in Punjab and Maharashtra for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show.

Recently, in a big relief to actress Raveena Tandon, choreographer-director Farah Khan and comedienne Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that no coercive steps should be taken against them. This was after several FIRs were filed against them for hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community during a TV show.

The three artists were accused of making fun of the religiously pious word Hallelujah in a programme called Backbenchers. Bharti had also wrongly spelled Hallelujah on a blackboard.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu.