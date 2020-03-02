Days after making stunning confession on The Kapil Sharma Show about Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani turns makeup artist in new hot avatar

Disha Patani has become a rage on Instagram, where she often shares sizzling hot photos and videos of herself with incredible frequency. Her fans, 31.4 million of them, appear to be smitten by her hot avatar in almost all her social media posts. However, days after making a stunning confession on The Kapil Sharma Show about Tiger Shroff, the Malang actress on Sunday informed everyone how she had turned a makeup artist prompting many to wonder if she was missing former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She also received instant praise from Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna. Disha shared a photo of herself and informed how the makeup artist for her look in the photo was none other than herself.

While sharing the photo, Disha write, “makeup by me🥰🤪” In the photo, Disha was seen clad in a sunshine yellow strappy bodycon dress. Her tumbling brown curls accentuated her beauty with full effect.

No sooner did Disha Patani share her photo, her fans went berserk with their comments and questions. Commenting on her yellow colour, one fan asked if she had dressed for the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his IPL team Chennai Super Kings. The official team colour of CSK is yellow. Disha had announced her arrival in Bollywood from the biopic on Dhoni in 2016.

No wonder, one fan wrote, “I think this is for Dhoni and CSK. are you missing MSD?? ” Another fan commented, “Yellow looks SO beautiful on Indian women.” But her most prized comment came from Krishna Shroff, sister of Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Krishna simply used ‘fire’ and ‘heart’ emojis to appreciate her new look. Disha too acknowledged the compliment by posting red heart emojis.

Last month, Disha had revealed to Kapil Sharma how she secretly checked Toger out in the gym

On the work front, Disha was last seen Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film performed fairly well at the box office and collected in excess of Rs 70 crore. She will also be seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The Baaghi 3 teaser featuring Disha’s sultry dance performance on ‘Do You Love Me” track was widely appreciated.

In fact, her biggest compliment came Wardah Khan Nadiadwala, wife of the film’s producer, as she wrote, “Dish Dosh nailed it.”

Baaghi 3 will hit theatres on 6 March.

" "