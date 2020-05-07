IAS topper Tina Dabi on Wednesday night informed her fans that she remained stuck in her office late into the night due to her COVID-19 commitment. As expected, her fans said that the affable officer’s commitment to her job was a huge source of ‘inspiration’ for them prompting Tina to engage some of them in conversation on Instagram.

Sharing her masked selfie, Tina wrote, “Still in office.” This evoked plenty of reactions from her die-hard fans with one writing, “Inspiration. ❤️ And also, Stay Safe.” Tina replied, “thank you.” Tina also thanked another fan, who wrote, “I pray for your health and prosperity.”

Tina later updated her caption to once again thank all her fans for their kind words and appreciation. She wrote, “Thank you all for your love and appreciation! Trying to my best here!”

Tina recently received plenty of plaudits for her work in containing the spread of coronavirus in Bhilwara where she is posted as the SDM. with 89 deaths, Rajasthan has been one of the worst-hit Indian states. But many claimed that the COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan could have been worse had her administration not acted in a timeliness manner to contain the spread of the virus in Bhilwara.

Tina recently trended on the internet after it emerged that she had dropped Khan from her surname and also removed the reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law from her Instagram bio. She’s married to Kashmiri IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, who is also posted in Bhilwara.

Athar had recently taken to Instagram to write a cryptic note seemingly in praise of someone who’s emotionally very close to him. Athar’s Instagram note had read, “Tu Dard Mera, Tu Marham Bhi (You are my pain, you are my medication), Tu Meet Mera, Tu Mehram Bhi (You are my friend and you are the person very close to me), Tu Ishq Mera, Tu Rashq Mera (You are my love and you are my pride), Tu Khushi Meri, Tu Ashq Mera (You are my happiness and you are my tears).

Tina had secured the all India number position in the 2016 IAS exam. Her husband Athar had grabbed the all India number two position. Both fell in love during the training and got married in 2018.