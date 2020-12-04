Days after filing for divorce with IAS topper Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan decides to say good bye to Rajasthan; applies for transfer to home state of Kashmir?

In a dramatic twist to the news of IAS toppers, Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan, filing for divorce with mutual consent, the civil servant from Jammu and Kashmir has reportedly requested the Indian government to send him out of Rajasthan. Both Tina and Athar are currently posted in Rajasthan, that Athar has reportedly made up his mind to bid goodbye to the state after the couple formally decided to go their separate ways.

Athar is believed to be keen on returning to his home state of Jammu and Kashmir. He’s reportedly written to the home ministry’s department of personnel for deputation to Jammu and Kashmir, which was converted into a union territory last year in August. The home ministry has not yet taken any decision on Athar’s request.

Under the existing rules, an IAS officer must spend at least five years in service before becoming eligible to apply for a deputation to another state or union territory.

The report of Athar seeking his transfer out of Rajasthan comes amidst Tina being promoted to the post of secretary (finance) in the Rajasthan government. She was earlier posted as the CEO, Zilla Parishad of Shri Ganganagar district. Athar, who’s currently posted as the CEO, Zilla Parishad of Jaipur, has not received any such promotion.

Sharing the news of her promotion, Tina had written on Instagram, “Joined as Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) to Govt of Rajasthan today.”

Both Tina and Athar had received similar postings ever since they completed their training in Uttarakhand. Their first full-fledged posting was equivalent to the SDM in Bhilwara. Both then got separated earlier this year when Tina was sent to Shri Ganganagar, while Athar to the state capital of Rajasthan.

Both Tina and Athar exchanged wedding vows in 2018 soon after completing their training programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. Soon after tying the knot with Athar in 2018, Tina had updated her Instagram profile by proudly identifying herself as Tina Dabi Khan. Her bio had then described her as a “Delhiite, Kashmiri Bahu, IAS, in that order.”

But she decided to remove ‘Khan’ and the other description from her Instagram page in March this year triggering speculations that all was not well with the duo.