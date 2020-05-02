Days after fans threaten to unfollow, Raveena Tandon lashes out at government for allowing liquor and paan shops to open; Farah Khan and Bharti Singh from The Kapil Sharma Show

Days after supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatened to unfollow Raveena Tandon for sharing a meme on their leader, the Bollywood actress has once again lashed out at the central government for allowing liquor and paan shops to open beginning 4 May during the third stage of the nationwide lockdown. Raveena’s criticism came weeks after she faced a series of police complaints along with Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show and filmmaker Farah Khan for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown for another two weeks. The ministry, however, announced a few relaxations in green and orange zones demarcated by the government based on the number of positive cases of coronavirus in these regions. One of the relaxations also said that liquor and paan shops will be allowed to open in green zones.

Reacting to the government’s notification, Raveena said sarcastically, “Yaaay for paan/gutka shops! Excellent, the spitting starts again! Wonderful!!”

She found support from noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, who also targeted the government for its controversial decision. Akhtar wrote, “Opening liquor shops during the lock down will only bring disastrous results . In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children.”

Akhtar also revealed he had quit drinking long ago. “30th July 1991was the last day of my drinking,” he wrote in response to a question comment from a troll.

Raveena had to recently face the wrath of her fans, who threatened to unfollow her on Instagram for a video featuring Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan despite the advance apology. Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had felt that Raveena mocked them through the video.

Raveena had recently lost her cool at China for barbaric practices that were responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Raveena’s angry outbursts came days after her friend and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan slammed Bollywood actresses for posting workout videos during the nationwide lockdown. Elsewhere, Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show took to Instagram to inform her fans how she had shared prasad from a recent puja with her security guards.

In February, a man in Maharashtra had demanded the immediate arrest of comedienne Bharti Singh, Raveena Tandon and choregrapher- director Farah Khan for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to the Director-General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.