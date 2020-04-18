Days after fans threaten to unfollow Raveena Tandon, actress deletes tweet attacking former Karnataka CM’s son; Farah Khan and Bharti Singh from The Kapil Sharma Show

Days after fans threatened to unfollow Raveena Tandon, Bollywood actress has lashed out at former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy for breaking the lockdown. This was weeks after she faced police complaints with Farah Khan and Bharti Singh from The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the hard-hitting tweet by Raveena appeared to have been deleted now.

Raveena, who’s been living a quarantine life with her family, took to Twitter to slam the Karnataka politician’s son for violating the current lockdown and showing little respect to the need of social distancing when he decided to host his wedding party.

Raveena wrote on the microblogging site, “Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement..”

Raveena posted the tweet on Friday, but her scathing social media post has disappeared from Twitter. It seems the famous actress has deleted the post to avoid any controversy.

Raveena had to recently face the wrath of her fans, who threatened to unfollow her on Instagram for a video featuring Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan despite the advance apology. Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had felt that Raveena mocked them through the video.

Raveena had recently lost her cool at China for barbaric practices that were responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Raveena’s angry outbursts came days after her friend and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan slammed Bollywood actresses for posting workout videos during the nationwide lockdown. Elsewhere, Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show took to Instagram to inform her fans how she had shared prasad from a recent puja with her security guards.

In February, a man in Maharashtra had demanded the immediate arrest of comedienne Bharti Singh, Raveena Tandon and choregrapher- director Farah Khan for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to the Director-General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.