Days after declaring Siddharth Shukla as Bigg Boss winner, setback for Salman Khan and Disha Patani as shooting of ‘Radhe’ cancelled due to coronavirus

Days after Salman Khan controversially announced Siddharth Shukla as the Bigg Boss winner, the shooting of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also starring Disha Patani has faced a setback due to the outbreak of coronavirus. According to reports, Salman Khan was scheduled to shoot a song with Disha in Azerbaijan, but it had to be cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The recent development has come as a big setback since Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai si scheduled to hit theatres during Eid this year. The Muslim festival of Eid will be celebrated in the last week of April this year.

Radhe is the second film after Bharat that Salman and Disha are working together. Bharat had gone on to become a huge blockbuster at the box office. Disha Patani’s performance, particularly in song Slow Motion, had become a key highlight of the film.

Since then, Disha’s film Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur became another big blockbuster. Speaking about her experience of working with Salman again in Radhe, Disha had told news agency PTI, “Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Dheva sir. It has to do with the story and my character.”

Radhe isn’t the only film that has suffered due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. Rohit Shetty took to Instagram last week to announce that he was postponing the release of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

Elsewhere, Karan Johar’s Takht too had to cancel its shooting, scheduled in Rajasthan.

Salman Khan was expected to perform in several US cities including Atlanta, New Jersey, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Houston, San Jose, and Seattle next month. But his US tour has now been put on hold.