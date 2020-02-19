Days after breaking silence on wedding rumours, Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar threatens ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli to expose his family

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar is one of the most likable Bollywood stars in Mumbai. She has often won million hearts by her eagerness to help people in need in a bid to bring a smile on their faces. That’s perhaps the Bollywood singing sensation has gone through immense struggle and hardship during her growing up period. But days after breaking her silence on wedding rumours, Neha Kakkar showed extraordinary public meltdown as she threatened her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli to stop using her name for cheap fame failing which, she will be compelled to expose the latter’s family.

Neha Kakkar

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote as she shared a cute video of herself dancing with a little girl, “Bhagwaan Ki Daya Se, By The Grace of God, I have Everything one wishes from Life. Really Really Happy that I’m living a Happiest Life and that’s because of Good Deeds, Good Karma! Log Jo Bhi Bura Bolte Hain Mere Baare Mein They’re nothing but FAKE AND JEALOUS and USING MY FAME to appear in News. Pehle bhi Use Kiya, Mere Peeche se bhi Use Kar Rahe Hain. Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me. Don’t Use My Name to get famous again.”

Neha continued as she issued chilling threats to Himansh without taking his name, “If I open My Mouth…………. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!!!!!”

Neha was perhaps reacting to a recent interview by Himansh, who had told a newspaper that he was wrongly projected as the ‘villain’ after his break-up with Neha. He had also complained that Neha had moved on in life and not cared to give her relationship with him a chance.

Neha Kakkar had recently made a huge revelation on wedding rumours by publicly stating that she ‘never said yes’ to Aditya Narayan, the host of Sony TV’s popular singing reality show.

