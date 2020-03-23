Days after Arnab Goswami raises questions on Isha Ambani’s Holi bash, Mukesh Ambani faces social media roasting for Janta Curfew video also featuring Akash and Shloka Mehta

Last week, Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami minced no words when he attacked Priyanka Chopra for attending Isha Ambani’s Holi bash. Terming Priyanka irresponsible, Goswami had also mocked the Quantico star’s latest video message on coronavirus outbreak. Days later, India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani found himself at the centre of brutal social media roasting after his Janta Curfew video also featuring son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta went viral.

In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani is seen ringing a bell as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank those, who were working tirelessly amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama, Mukesh was seen standing on the terrace of his 27-storeyed Antilia as he rang the bell. Also seen in the video were Akash Ambani, attired in a casual outfit, and Shloka.

No sooner did the video surface on social media, critics began to troll the Ambanis. They were quick to draw a comparison with other billionaires from around the world displaying their generosity in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Salman Nizami of the Congress wrote as he shared the video, “Coronavirus; 308609 cases, 13069 deaths across the world & 400 cases in India. Billionaires- Bill Gates donates $100 million Jack Ma donates $14 million Ken Griffin donates $ 7.5 million Indian billionaire ringing the bell.”

Similar criticism followed from other users too.

Jack Ma, Bill gates and other billionaire around the world donated to help corona virus pandemic. While Mukesh Ambani 19th richest man in the world rang bells and banged thalis. Money can never buy you common sense.#Covid_19india #5baje5minute — Rebellious flower 🥳 (@flawsome_guy) March 22, 2020

Mukesh Ambani could buy everyone masks, dramatically increase the number of tests and ask his TV stations to educate the public on social distancing. He’d still have several billions left over. https://t.co/QdNmHFqeVm — Nagarjun / നാഗാർജ്ജുൻ (@citizenkaun) March 22, 2020

Jisko charity krni chahiye wo khud Ghanta baja rha hai😆 pic.twitter.com/SGtynXt5Eb — Tempest (@ColdCigar) March 22, 2020

India’s rich businessmen have been facing plenty of criticism on social media as the pandemic spread its wings in the country claiming seven lives. They faced condemnation for their apathy even when experts said that India desperately needed to boost its resources to effectively deal with the looming disaster, which has already claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

Last week, the Holi bash of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha had become a topic of Arnab Goswami’s TV debate as the latter singled out Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi for not maintaining social distance. These stars were the big names at Isha Ambani’s Holi bash at her Worli sea-facing bungalow. At Isha’s Holi celebration, Priyanka was seen spraying Holi colours at Shloka as the Ambani daughter-in-law ran for cover.

