Days after appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala says many Ramayan cast are dead; Sita had mimicked Alia Bhatt

Days after appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala says many Ramayan cast members now no more; Sita mimicks Alia Bhatt

Days after appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala has sensationally revealed how many cast members from the Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan were no longer alive. While appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Dipika had left everyone in splits by mimicking Alia Bhatt’s character from her film Gully Boy.

Dipika took to Instagram to share a rare throwback photo of herself on the sets of Ramayan along with the ‘entire team of Ramayan cast and crew’ with the exception of the actor, who played the character of Ravan. 

Dipika wrote, “The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team …barring Ravan almost all Were there.” Dipika then revealed that most cast and crew members were dead. “Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ….so many of the cast no more …RIP to them all,” she added.

In another rare photo shared by Dipika, Sita was seen posing for the camera with her on-screen sisters. She wrote, “#ramayan #girlpower#sita ji with her sisters.” She ended her post with a request to spread positivity.

Ramayan was a rage among Indians in the 80s when the show was first aired on the national broadcaster Doordarshan every Sunday for an hour. The epic TV series has returned to national TV after the government decided to broadcast the mythological drama twice every day.

When Dipika made a rare appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last month, she had left fans in splits by mimicking Alia Bhatt’s character in Gully Boy. She had said, “Agar mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi naa, to gobche mein lekar dhop daalungi tere ko.”

Alia had won the Filmfare award for her role in the Gully Boy.

