Days after Aishwarya Rai’s reference lightens up mood in Bigg Boss, Salman Khan ‘caught’ favouring Siddharth Shukla

Days after reference to Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai lightened up the mood inside the Bigg Boss house, The Dabangg star is facing huge questions to his integrity. This was after a Twitter account, known for accurately posting inside information on the Bigg Boss proceedings, tweeted that Salman had suddenly stopped shouting at Siddharth Shukla after the makers of the show allegedly whispered something in his ear.

According to Twitter handle The Khabri, Salman had launched a tirade against Siddharth for his another round of violence against Rashami Desai and her boyfriend Arhaan Khan. Siddharth on Friday night had allegedly attacked Rashami’s modesty by calling aisi ladki (such type of girl). Salman, according to The Khabri, shouted at Siddharth as he said, “Mere ko mat sikha Esi larki se kia meaning hai tera? (Don’t teach me what such type of girl actually means).” However, the creative team of Bigg Boss allegedly spoke to Salman in his earpiece and the discussion reportedly lasted for at least five minutes.

When Salman resumed his conversation, his tone had changed, added the Twitter handle. Salman now began to admonish Rashami by declaring that Siddharth wasn’t questioning her character with ‘such type of girl’ remarks. Salman also allegedly went on to blame Rashami for bringing disrepute to girls by making such allegations.

After #bb13 Creative team chanted into #SiddhartShukla‘s ears#Salman backs off from his tone and told rashmi that “wo aapke character per bat nahi kar raha tha”

N strted taking clas of Rashmi and askd her not 2 bring out such issue as girls ka image jyada khrab hota in batonse https://t.co/PxJXaSWDqq — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 20, 2019

The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed Salman losing his cool yet again as he threatened to quit the show. Earlier this week, Siddharth had left everyone in splits by teasing Asim with a song from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Josh.