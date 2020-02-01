Dangerous twist in Bigg Boss as Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai loses consciousness, task reportedly cancelled

In a dangerous twist to the goings-on in this year’s Bigg Boss reality show, Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai lost consciousness during a task, prompting the makers to cancel the task. The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed Himanshi falling to the ground and lying unconscious. Her friend Asim Riaz was seen lifting her and rushing for medical help.

While not much is known about the incident, Twitter handle The Khabri has reported that Bigg Boss has canceled the task. Khabri has been accurately reporting on the proceedings from inside the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Twitterati have begun expressing concern for the safety of Himanshi, who returned to the house as Asim Riaz’s connection. One user asked, “Himanshi ko kya hua. Is she injured ? Someone shouted she’s not breathing. Hope she’s fine.” Another asked, “What happened Himanshi, is she okay???? Please tell us.”

Pray for #Himanshikhurana guyz Humanity is all about #bb13 #AsimRiaz — Killerjack |#AsimRiaz 🔥 (@DJ_Killerjack) January 31, 2020

Ave yar @realhimanshi to behosh ho gai yar 😭😭#MorePowerToAsim — Nirmal Dhakad (@NirmalD83727063) January 31, 2020

Earlier, the task had seen Vikas Gupta resorting to cheating during the task. Gupta, who entered the house as Siddharth Shukla’s connection, was mildly reprimanded by Bigg Boss but rewarded for his cheating. This had left many incensed with Arti Singh questioning the fairness of Bigg Boss.

Himanshi Khurana had become a topic of intense discussion during the show with Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala objecting to her growing romance with Asim Riaz. Earlier, Asim had pronounced his love for Himanshi, who had said that she had come back as the former’s lady luck.