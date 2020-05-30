Dangal star Zaira Wasim deletes Twitter, Instagram accounts after facing backlash on tweet on locust attack in parts of India

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after her tweet on the locust attacks in parts of India triggered a huge backlash. In her now-deleted tweet, Zaira had implied that the recent locust attack was a divine punishment for wrong-doers.

Quoting a popular verse from the Quran, she had tweeted, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin.”

No sooner did she tweet, her haters began to attack her accusing her of justifying the destruction caused by insects in several parts of north India, particularly Rajasthan. According to reports, a swarm of locusts were expected to also hit Delhi and Uttar Pradesh soon.

Zaira, however, found plenty of support after she deleted her accounts. One wrote, “#ZairaWasim bashed for posting Quranic verse about Locust attack, deleted her twitter, insta account. These Indian sanghis won’t let her live peacefully. She needs support and encouragement. May Allah keep us and her steadfast on Emaan. Aameen.”

Another commented, “Right Wing trolled and abused Zaira Wasim for this tweet, after which she deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. I read the tweet twice, what exactly is wrong with it?”

Last year in June, Zaira had stunned everyone by announcing that she was quitting Bollywood because the entertainment industry was hindering her ability to practice her faith. In a long social media post, Zaira had said that the decision to quit Bollywood was a result of her long realisation that her acting career was interfering with her imaan (faith).

Aside from Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, Zaira had also acted opposite the Bollywood megastar in Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink also featuring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka had extended her support to Zaira in her decision to quit films.