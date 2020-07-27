Credibility crisis for Salman Khan as host of stars including Sushmita Sen’s brother, Shekhar Suman’s son and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre snub offer to take part in Bigg Boss

In another set of bad news for Salman Khan, several artists including Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Summan and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre have snubbed offers to take part in Bigg Boss. Other stars, who have declined the offer to appear in the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan include TV actresses Surbhi Jyoti and Tejasswi Prakash and TV actor Kuldeep Singh.

Adhyayan Summan took to Twitter to clarify that he was not interested in appearing on the Bigg Boss show as he wrote, “False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards.”

False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

In his subsequent tweet, Summan made it abundantly clear why he will not appear on the show even if this ‘was the end of the world.’ He told a fan, “I Would never go there don’t worry! That’s not my career goal.”

Rajeev Sen too updated his Instagram story to make it clear that he was not interested in the Colors TV’s reality show. He wrote, “Not in Bigg Boss 14 Loud and Clear Shukriya.”

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre told Pinkvilla website, “Yes, I have got a call but I’m not available for it as of now. I’m already committed to Bhabiji, and I cannot ditch my producers and channel at any cost. Secondly, I cannot fight and abuse at least, for now, I am not prepared for such a show.”

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who recently took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi, told Times of India that she had been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss on several occasions but she was not interested at the moment. She said, “I have been offered ‘Bigg Boss’ for the quite a few times. I think the first time I got the offer was when I was doing ‘Swaragini’. This year too I was offered the show, but right now, I would like to take up a fiction show. You have to do what you are here to do, which is acting. I’m primarily an actress. Of course, as they say, never say never. But, if given a choice, a fiction show is what I would like to do right now.”

It seems the Colors TV reality show is paying the price for the dent in its reputation after the makers were seen condoning violence of Siddharth Shukla in the last season. Shukla, to the horror of many, was later declared the winner of the show. Salman Khan too was seen acting with visible helplessness as he vented his frustration at relatively smaller names such as Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan.