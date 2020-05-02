COVID-19 warrior Tina Dabi reveals how she jumped in ecstasy as BFF gets goosebumps recalling this episode in 2016; days after she dropped Khan from surname

COVID-19 warrior Tina Dabi has revealed how she jumped in ecstasy as her BFF said she still got goosebumps recalling her extraordinary feat to secure the All India number one ranking in the IAS exam in 2016. This was days after days after she dropped Khan from her surname and removed the ‘Kashmiri daughter-in-law’ reference from her Instagram bio. The IAS topper on Friday took to social media to once again publicly admit that she was desperately missing her parents during the current nationwide lockdown as she remained busy discharging her duties as a COVID-19 warrior in Rajasthan.

Tina, who recently earned plenty of plaudits for her role in containing the spread of coronavirus in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of herself with her parents. The photo was believed to have been taken during her TV interview soon after she was declared the IAS topper across India in 2016.

Tina wrote, ” (this is dated 10/05/2016) I miss my parents so much.” Her post prompted her ‘best friend’ Manisha Khanna to recall how both of them had screamed in ecstasy. Manisha wrote, “Tina…… I feel so nostalgic too! This indeed was a moment of goosebumps and jumping jacks and screaming in ecstasy!! I still get goosebumps seeing & recalling this moment ❤️🧡🌸🌸 Proud of you always 💜🌸”

Tina replied, “Yes. I remember you and I being so so happy 😊 love you so much best friend ❤️”

Tina had secured the All India Number 1 ranking in the prestigious IAS exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 2016. Athar, now her husband, had secured the All India 2nd spot. Both fell in love during the training and got married in 2018. Tina had added Khan in her surname and proudly declared herself as a Kashmiri bahu since Athar hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

However, she dropped Khan from her surname recently and also removed the reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law from her Instagram bio.

Tina hails from Delhi and is currently posted in Bhilwara as the SDM. Her husband Athar too is posted in the same city.

The popular civil servant had recently trended on the internet after she was seen engaged with adorable conversations with some of her fans on Instagram.