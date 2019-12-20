Courtesy Siddharth Shukla, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai dominates proceedings in Bigg Boss days after contestant left Salman Khan in fix

Remember how a Bigg Boss contestant had left the show’s host Salman Khan in a fix last month when she told the Bollywood megastar that she was the Aishwarya Rai of Punjab. Himanshi Khurana’s claim to resemble Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law had left the Bharat star speechless for several seconds. Days later, Aishwarya Rai ‘returned’ to dominate the proceedings of Colors TV’s popular reality show. This time, the person responsible for making reference to the former Miss World was none other than Siddharth Shukla.

This was after Asim Riaz was unanimously elected the new captain of Bigg Boss. Soon after Asim took charge of the captaincy, he told fellow Kashmiri contestant Mahira Sharma that both should treat the housemates with ‘apna Kashmiri pulao.’ This new camaraderie between Asim and Mahira prompted Siddharth to tease them with a song from 2000 hit Bollywood film Josh featuring Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan.

Siddharth began to sing Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila with a hint that Mahira was Asim’s ‘Laila.’ As Siddharth sang, Paras Chhabra too joined in leaving both Mahira and Asim blushing. The song Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila was picturised on Shah Rukh and Aishwarya in Josh.

This is not the first time that Aishwarya has dominated the proceedings of Bigg Boss show hosted by her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. Other than Himanshi introducing herself as the Punjabi version of Aishwarya, another contestant had forced Salman to remember his painful past involving Aishwarya.

During an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was asking Bigg Boss contestants individually on who they felt better connections with. The majority verdict was that Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra enjoyed a better connection than other housemates. Salman told another contestant Siddharth Dey to not come in between Shehnaz and Paras.

Salman then asked who, according to the housemates, was capable of spoiling the connection between Paras and Shehnaz. While many said that this would be Mahira Sharma, at least two contestants named Siddharth Dey. Siddharth, who was Shehnaaz’s bedmate in the house, called himself ‘the Ajay Devgn’ of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. This prompted Salman to ask if Siddharth considered Shehnaaz as Áishwarya Rai Bachchan and Paras as Salman Khan. It’s widely believed that while shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, both Salman and Aishwarya had fallen in love with each other.