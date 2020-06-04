‘Clout chasing racist’: Sara Ali Khan faces brutal social media roasting for ‘All Lives Matter’ post as Twitterati target Saif Ali Khan’s daughter with abusive slur

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has become a topic of an intense social media discussion after the Simmba actress faced brutal trolling for her ‘All Lives Matter’ Instagram post. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter became a top Twitter trend on Thursday night as social media users targeted the young actress with many even calling her ‘clout chasing racist.’

What appeared to irk Twitterati was an Instagram post by Sara, which read, “All Lives Matter’ instead of ‘Black Lives Matter.’ Sara striking off ‘Black’ to replace it with ‘All’ too did not go down well with Twitterati. Protesters across America and Europe have been protesting against racism faced by people of Afro-Caribbean origin by White supremacists. The latest round of global protest was triggered by the cold-blooded murder of George Floyd in the US.

[Also Read:When near-bankrupt Saif Ali Khan cried looking at photos of Sara Ali Khan, son Ibrahim; unable pay to Rs 5 crore, he said, ‘I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money’]

Those not in favour of hashtag #BlackLivesMatter have argued that protesters ought to have fought for the rights of everyone instead of just Blacks. The counter-argument to this is that one needed to raise a voice in favour of those, who faced imminent persecution based on their colour, race and religion.

No sooner did Sara Ali Khan’s post become public, she began to face brutal trolling with users even hurling abuses at the Simmba actress

On the work front, Sara made her debut with Kedarnath and Simmba with both films doing huge businesses at the box office. She was also seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan but the film failed to create magic at the box office.

