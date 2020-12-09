Year 2020 will undoubtedly leave a permanent scar on the minds of the current generation for the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 1 lakh people in India and more than 10 lakh people across the globe. The year also saw the tragic deaths of several high profile Indians including Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput among others. In other key developments, 2020 also brought controversial anchor Arnab Goswami under fresh scrutiny as the Maharashtra government intensified its actions against the Republic TV founder. This led to the dramatic arrest of Arnab Goswami, who had to spend a week in jail in Navi Mumbai before the Supreme Court came to his rescue.

The search history of Google in 2020 adequately captures the goings on 2020. The top 10 topics searched on Google by Indians include the Indian Premier League, Coronavirus, US Election Results, PM Kisan Yojna, Bihar Election Results, Delhi Election Results, Film Dil Bechara, Joe Biden, Leap Day and Arnab Goswami.

This year’s IPL was held in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai Indians went on to win the trophy for a record fifth time. As for election results, Joe Biden pulled off a stunning victory in the US Presidential Polls, Arvind Kejriwal won a second term in Delhi and the NDA narrowly defeated the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

Dil Bechara, the last film by Sushant Singh Rajput was released on a digital platform after the 34-year-old actor’s death and became an instant hit. Sushant remained in the news for several weeks until the Bihar elections before the right-wing media dumped the story in the bin. This was widely expected as many had accused the pro-government TV channels of hyping Sushant’s death to help the BJP extract maximum electoral mileage in the Bihar polls.

Other topics that heavily trended on Google in India were How to make paneer, How to make jalebi, How to increase immunity, How to make sanitizer at home, How to prevent coronavirus. This showed the level of scare existing among Indians due to the COVID-19 pandemic.