Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Surender Modi’ while taking a dig at his extraordinary statement giving a clean chit to China on the occupation of the Galwan Valley. But what caused a social media to explode was Rahul’s clever attempt at wrongly spelling the word ‘surrender’ to ‘surender.’ No sooner did the Congress MP from Waynad post his tweet, BJP supporters moved in with lightning speed to point out that the word should have been ‘Surrender.’ Even though Rahul in his tweet did not call Surrender Modi, the prime minister’s supporters took it upon themselves to correct the Congress leader by pointing out that ‘Surender’ should have actually been ‘Surrender.’

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet had read, “Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi.”

Reacting to Rahul’s tweet, Sushir Chaudhary of Zee News wrote, “Rahul Gandhi tweets again. 1. Spelling of ‘surrender’ is wrong.

2. Opposition leaders should rise above petty politics. At least during this time of crisis. 3. Such tweets help China and weaken India’s position. World will laugh at us. We should stand united.”

Close aides of Rahul Gandhi said that spelling surrender wrongly was a ploy to trap BJP supporters so that they could address the prime minister ‘Surrender Modi’ in their attempts to correct the Congress MP. Rahul appears to have succeeded in his attempt as many BJP supporters were seen doing precisely that on Twitter.

मोदी जी का विरोध करो वो समझ आता है… लेकिन Surrender को surender लिखकर आप देश को बताना क्या चाहते हो कि सच में ही पप्पू हो??? 😜😜… https://t.co/mFZw4oBP8y — Ragini Raj Malakar🇮🇳🚩 (@MalakarRagini) June 21, 2020

Not Surender It’s Surrender I’m marathi midium student And You sir ? — 🇮🇳 ABHISHEK GAIKWAD 🇮🇳 (@Im_Abhi_Gaikwad) June 21, 2020

Had @RahulGandhi gone to school properly without smoking weed all the time he would have known its surrender not ‘surender’ https://t.co/YoWNSfgdka — Utsav gupta (@utsavgu88563848) June 21, 2020

This is not the first time that Rahul has attacked Modi for his extraordinary clean chit to China on the Galwan Valley skirmishes that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers including one colonel rank army officer. Rahul had earlier said, “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?”

The Armed forces veterans in India had exploded in anger after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an extraordinary declaration giving a clean chit to China for their transgressions in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian army has already lost 20 soldiers including one colonel rank officer. Another 10 soldiers including two Majors were taken hostages by the Chinese army before being released on Thursday.