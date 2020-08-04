“Congrats Nitish”: Subramanian Swamy thanks Nitish Kumar for recommending CBI probe into Sushant Sigh Rajput’s death; Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says Bihar government has no jurisdiction

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has found support from BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy after the former recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, in a shocking development, Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has objected to a CBI probe with her lawyer questioning the jurisdiction of the Bihar government.

Kumar took to Twitter to write, “The state government has recommended a CBI probe into the FIR lodged by late Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh related to late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.”

स्व० सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता श्री के०के० सिंह द्वारा पटना में स्व० सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से संबंधित दर्ज कराए गए मामले की सी०बी०आई० से जांच कराने हेतु राज्य सरकार ने अनुशंसा भेज दी है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 4, 2020

However, Rhea’s lawyer objected to the recommendation saying that the Bihar government had no jurisdiction to recommend a CBI probe. “There can’t be any transfer of a case to the CBI when Bihar had no legal basis to get involved. Bihar has no jurisdiction, so its recommendation for a CBI probe has no legal sanctity,” Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer was quoted as saying.

Swamy tweeted, “Congrats Nitish. You kept your word. Now I urge you to agree. In any case CBI investigation is inevitable and a must.”

Congrats Nitish. You kept your word. Now I urge you to agree. In any case CBI investigation is inevitable and a must — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 4, 2020

The latest stand by Rhea’s lawyer has stunned fans of Sushant since she had recently taken to social media to tag Home Minister Amit Shah to demand a CBI probe. Rhea’s post had read, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely.”

Sushant was found dead in his flat on 14 June. While the Mumbai Police had called his death a case of suicide, his fans and family members suspected foul play. Sushant’s father had filed an FIR in Patna prompting the Bihar Police to dispatch a special team to probe the matter independently since the Mumbai Police had failed to make any headway even 40 days after the actor’s death. In a shocking turn of event, the Mumbai Police had forcibly quarantined the head of the Bihar Police team.

Soon after the Bihar Police launched an investigation, Rhea had moved the Supreme Court fearing her arrest. She had also issued a video message pleading her innocence.