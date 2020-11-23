Comedy Circus on Republic TV: Hysterical Arnab Goswami admonishes Pakistani guest using iconic comedy show featuring Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan’s brother

Arnab Goswami recently attacked one of his Pakistani guests by invoking an iconic show featuring Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan. The Republic TV founder chided his Pakistani guest by asking if he had just emerged out of Comedy Circus.

Addressing his agreeable guests, Arnab said, “How does he (the Pakistani guest) speak? He should speak properly. He’s raising his voice. Be serious and speak with plenty of depth.”

Goswami then shifted his focus to the Pakistani guest in question and asked, “Have you just come out of Comedy Circus? Does every Pakistani talk like him?”

Comedy Circus was an iconic show on Sony TV featuring many comedians including Krushna Abhishek, Raju Srivastava, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma. The show was judged by many big names including Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan and Archana Puran Singh. Comedy Circus is largely credited with catapulting Kapil to his present day stardom.

Incidentally, it was Kapil’s The Kapil Sharma Show, which famously made fun of Goswami when Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek roasted the Republic TV founder by creating a spoof video on the latter’s mujhe drugs do rant.

Curiously, Goswami used the Comedy Circus jibe for his Pakistani guest while holding a debate on fake news claiming an attack by the Indian army deep inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The claim was later denied by the Indian army, which had termed it as ‘fake news.’

Goswami was recently in the news after he was arrested by the Maharashtra Police in an abetment to suicide case. The controversial anchor had to spend a week inside a jail in Navi Mumbai. He was later released after the Supreme Court controversially ruled in his favour, triggering a wave of criticism from civil rights activists, who accused India’s top court of extending special treatment to Goswami.