Comedian Sunil Grover faces attack from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans after Kapil Sharma’s former co-star publicly supports Salman Khan amidst call for boycott; later tweets mocking ‘paid trolls’

Comedian Sunil Grover has faced brutal attacks from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans after Kapil Sharma’s former co-star publicly supported Salman Khan amidst calls for a boycott. Unfazed by incessant trolling on Twitter, Sunil later tweeted mocking the ‘paid trolls’ who gave him grief.

Taking to Twitter, Sunil had written, “I love and respect Salman Sir.”

I love and respect Salman Sir. ❤️ — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 21, 2020

Sunil, who worked alongside Salman Khan in the film Bharat, extended his support to the Dabangg star amidst widespread anger over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many of Sushant’s fans blame Salman, Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films for allegedly carrying out a silent boycott of the 34-year-old actor from Bihar because of his status as an outsider.

No sooner did Sunil tweet in support of Salman Khan, the former actor of The Kapil Sharma Show began to face incessant trolling. His tweet evoked more than 13,000 comments with most criticisng the popular comedian.

However, far from being fazed by trolling, Sunil tweeted again, making fun of ‘paid trolls.’ He wrote, “Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. (I may start enjoying giving employment to these paid trolls). God please save me from this new amusement.”

Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 23, 2020

Last week, Salman Khan’s Being Human store was vandalised in Patna after an angry mob got the actor’s poster removed from the shop’s billboard. This was followed by an online petition urging fans to boycott Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Yash Raj Films.’ The petition garnered close to 40 lakh signatures.

Last week, Salman had requested his fans to respect those grieving the death of Sushant. He had asked his fans to ‘stand with Sushant’s fans.’

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta, Kedarnath and Chhichhore among others.