Comedian Kunal Kamra launches tirade against Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud after Arnab Goswami is released on bail; responds to contempt criticism

Comedian Kunal Kamra trended on Wednesday after he criticised the Supreme Court for its alleged preferential treatment extended to Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami. Kamra’s hard-hitting social media posts criticising the biases of the Supreme Court came hours after senior lawyer Dushyant Dave questioned the integrity of the top court for its preferential treatment of Goswami.

Taking to Twitter, Kamra wrote, “The Supreme Court of this country is the the most Supreme joke of this country…”

In his subsequent tweet, Kamra shared a morphed photo of India’s Supreme Court whereby it was painted in saffron colour with the BJP’s flag flying on top. He wrote, “Contempt of court it seems.”

The famous stand-up comedian didn’t stop here. He went to write that ‘the pace at which the Supreme Court operates in matters of “National Interests” it’s time we replace Mahatma Gandhi’s photo with Harish Salve’s photo.’ Salve has been representing Goswami for several months in multiple cases filed against him by the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police.

His another tweet on Justice Chandrachud read, “DY Chandrachud is a flight attendant serving champagne to first class passengers after they’re fast tracked through, while commoners don’t know if they’ll ever be boarded or seated, let alone served. *Justice*” He urged lawyers ‘with a spine must stop the use of the prefix “Hon’ble” while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. Honour has left the building long back.’

Borrowing a line from Justice Chandrachud during Wednesday’s hearing, Kamra wrote, “If you don’t like my contempt of court don’t see it. Taking inspiration from the Supreme Court.” Justice Chandrachud had said that people didn’t like Goswami’s TV broadcast, they had the option of not watching his TV channel.

Several right-wing Twitter users demanded the police to act against Kamra for committing contempt of court. Mumbai-based lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said that he had requested the Attorney General to sanction the initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra for his tweets scandalising the Supreme Court.

Replying to one such tweet, the comedian replied, "You mean contempt of joke?" Responding to Siddiqui's letter to the Attorney General, Kamra wrote, "Who am I to scandalise the already compromised."

This was after the Supreme Court Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee ordered the release of Arnab Goswami even though the Bombay High Court had asked the Republic TV founder to approach the lower court for relief. The argument by the Maharashtra government’s lawyer, Kapil Sibal, reminding how the Supreme Court had asked him to go to the lower court in a case related to the arrest of a Kerala-based journalist by the UP Police while he was on his way to Jathras to cover the gang-rape story did not impress Justices Chandrachud and Banerjee.

Earlier, Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave had written an extraordinary letter to the Supreme Court Secretary General questioning the integrity of the top court for its decision to list Goswami’s case on priority. He had asked, “Why is this selective listing taking place when system is supposedly computerised and is to work automatically? Why is It that despite the same, matters are getting circulated and that too before only few Hon’ble Benches? Why is there no foolproof system to be just and fair to all Citizens and all AORs?”