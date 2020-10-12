Police in Gujarat have detained a Class 12 student in connection with threats issued to the 5-year-old daughter of former India cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. According to police, the boy will be handed over to the Ranchi Police soon.

According to reports, the boy in question had issued threats to Dhoni’s daughter while commenting on an Instagram post of former India captain’s wife Sakshi.

The Ranchi Police had shared the boy’s information with the Kutch Police in Gujarat and asked to confirm whether he had indeed posted threatening messages targeting Dhoni’s daughter. A report by news agency PTI said that the boy had confessed to his crime during interrogation by the Gujarat Police.

“We have confirmed that the boy is the same who had posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police as the FIR was lodged in that city,” an official from the Gujarat Police was quoted as saying.

In a frightening development, sick trolls had taken to social media to issue rape threats to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 5-year-old daughter Ziva for the poor performance of Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL competition. This was after the Dhoni-led IPL side lost four out of their six matches played so far.

Many blamed Dhoni for the dismal performance by the Chennai Super Kings, a team that the former Indian skipper led to IPL glory on three occasions in the past.

Sick trolls had issued rape threats to Dhoni’s 5-year-old daughter after the CSK failed to chase a target of 168 set by Kolkata Knight Riders in the UAE.