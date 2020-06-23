Choreographer Saroj Khan admitted to hospital after developing breathing issue

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra. The 71-year-old choreographer had to undergo a COVID-19 test but has reportedly tested negative.

News agency PTI quoted a source as saying, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her Covid test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.” According to some reports, the celebrated choreographer was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

Saroj Khan has choreographed famous dance sequences in more than 200 films in a career lasting more than 40 years. Recipient of three National Awards, Saroj Khan’s famous dance numbers include Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Hai from Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, fans have been praying for her speedy recovery:

BIG REQUEST to all please PRAY for the LEGENDARY DANCE DIVA #SarojKhan ji as she’s currently in hospital!

FORGET PAST & even @BeingSalmanKhan did and SUPPORTS her👌👌👌

She’s the MAGIC behind #Sridevi & #MadhuriDixit ❤

We can’t take one more big loss… pic.twitter.com/5VVHY4J1Kd — Dilip Kumar Fan Club (@Amirmurt) June 23, 2020

During my childhood days, I use to watch her on TV & perform those dance steps taught by her.

She is one of the most bold dancer.

I wish, she recovers soon. #SarojKhan https://t.co/SA8ByGUqvW — Puja Bhowmick (@PujaBhowmick_) June 23, 2020

Praying for Speedy recovery of Saroj Khan ji… May god bless her and she returns back home from hospital as soon as possible… #SarojKhan — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 23, 2020