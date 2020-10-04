Chennai Super Kings thrash Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets as Shane Watson returns to form

Chennai Super Kings thrashed Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets on Sunday night as Shane Watson returned to form by playing a 53-ball 83 run knock. In-form batsman Faf du Plessis too remained unbeaten at 87 off 53 balls.



Batting first, Kings XI Punjab had scored 178-4 in 20 overs with skipper KL Rahul scoring 63 in 52 balls. The team from Punjab failed to capitalise on a good start given by Rahul and Mayank Agarwal with both adding 61 runs in the first 8.1 overs.

The opening partnership of 181 runs between Watson and du Plessis was the second-highest in the history of IPL. The highest opening partnership was between Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn at Rajkot in 2017.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, Rahul said, “Look it’s hard being on the losing side for so many games, we’ve just got to keep trying harder. There’s no rocket science, we know where we’re going wrong. The execution part’s been bad. I thought 178 was a good score. The wicket stopped a bit when we started batting, we felt like 170-180 was par on this wicket. But we know if we don’t get wickets against players of this class, we’ll struggle. We can attack and look for wickets if you’re going 7-8 an over, but when you’re going 10 an over at the start it’s a little difficult to be aggressive. They’re all professional players, they know where it’s going wrong. Having said that, we need to keep our chins up and keep training harder. Hopefully we’ll learn and we’ll bounce back.”