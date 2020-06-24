Cautious Kapil Sharma wishes partner Sumona Chakravarti on birthday, no greetings from Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show; Archana Puran Singh writes heartfelt note

Comedy king Kapil Sharma on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to his on-screen partner on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti with a rare clarification. Sumona, who long played the character of Kapil’s on-screen partner, also received a heartfelt note from her co-star Archana Puran Singh. While Sumona thanked Kapil, she has yet to acknowledge Archana’s birthday greetings. Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek has also not extended his birthday greetings to Sumona.

Not only did Kapil wish Sumona Chakravarti on her birthday, but the comedian-actor also clarified that ‘some people’ must not blame him for the late birthday wish since he had already wished Sumona on her birthday the first thing in the morning. He wrote, “.Happy bday partner @sumonachakravarti. Now some people will say that I am late to wish her. But the truth is that I wished you soon after waking up in the morning and you know it 🙈 lots of love n best wishes always my friend 🤗 stay happy always 🥳🥳🥳😇🎂💃”

Responding to Kapil’s note, Sumona replied, “Kappu…..thank u so much!!!! My longest running on screen partner.”

Also surprising Sumona on her birthday was her The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Archana Puran Singh, who wrote quite a moving note. Archana wrote, “Were we ever so carefree

.In our home away from home

.Where the laughter never ceased .And the fun never faltered.

.And we met

.And worked .And played .Both.

.With no care

.Were we

.Ever there?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sumona. When I saw this photograph I was filled with the memory and a longing … for our times on the #TKSS sets.And so these words just flowed out of me. Love you❤ Hoping to see you again very soon… back in the saddle so to speak😘 Till then… live it up on your birthday. You deserve only the best gurrrrrrl ❤”

Sumona did not acknowledge Archana’s message yet let alone thanking the veteran actress for birthday greetings. Bharti Singh too updated her Insta story wish her co-star on her birthday. But Krushna Abhishek did not wish Sumona on her birthday. At least that’s what his Instagram timeline indicates.

Kiku Sharda wrote on Instagram, “Happy BDay ma friend.” Kiku also shared an adorable photo of himself with Sumona while wishing her ‘happy birthday.’