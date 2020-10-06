Caught on camera! Rapidly changing emotions of lucky mascot Akash Ambani during Mumbai Indians’ win against Rajasthan Royals as mother Nita Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta stay away

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday night comprehensively defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs to jointly grab the top position in the points table of this year’s IPL competition being held in the UAE. However, what stood out at the empty stadium in Abu Dhabi was the rapidly changing emotions of the team owner Akash Ambani. Akash, who was not being accompanied by mother Nita Ambani or wife Shloka Mehta seemingly due to the COVID-19 situation, looked ecstatic when Mumbai Indians finally secured the much needed win against Steve Smith’s side.

Suryakumar Yadav was declared Man Of The Match for his 47-ball 79. This helped the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians post 193-4 in their quota of 20 overs.

(All photos: Courtesy BCCI)