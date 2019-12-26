Case registered against Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for hurting religious sentiments

Police in Punjab have registered a case against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh from The Kapil Sharma Show for hurting religious sentiments in a web programme on Christmas eve.

A report by news agency PTI said that the case against the three celebrities was registered in Amritsar in Punjab on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of the Christian Front of Ajnala Block. The programme in question was broadcast on Christmas eve. The complaint alleged that the three artists had hurt the religious sentiments of Christians.

According to The Tribune newspaper, Raveena, Farah and Bharti have been booked under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). SSP Vikramjeet Duggal has reportedly confirmed the filing of an FIR against Raveena, Farah and Bharti.

“We have registered a case against the three and further investigations are being held,” Duggal was quoted as saying.

Sonu Jafar has alleged that the three entertainment celebrities made fun of religiously pious word Hallelujah in a programme called Backbenchers.